Trump Campaign Sues New Jersey Over Mail-In Ballot Plan

The campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the state of New Jersey over the governor's plan for mail-in ballots in the upcoming November election.

Due to the health concerns of voters amid the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed an executive order to mail every registered voter in the state a modified vote-by-mail ballot ahead of the general election. But the Trump campaign argued in the suit that universal vote-by-mail opens the election up for voter fraud.

The campaign claimed that Murphy's executive order is unconstitutional, saying that only state lawmakers can change election rules and not the governor. The suit also cited a voter fraud case in Paterson, New Jersey, where a councilman and a councilman-elect, along with two other men, face charges in connection with the May 12 special election.

Murphy previously acknowledged the case, saying it was a specific and isolated incident, and added that Paterson showed how law enforcement was closely watching for any issues.

“If you screw around with voting you’re going to be caught,” Murphy said. "I'm pretty sure we have a higher probability of being hit by lighting than uncovering voter fraud."

Murphy has yet to respond to the lawsuit.

President Donald Trump has persistently theorized about rigged elections but never supported those theories with facts. Voter fraud has proved exceedingly rare, according to the Brennan Center for Justice which in 2017 ranked the risk of ballot fraud at 0.00004% to 0.0009% based on studies of past elections.

In Murphy's executive order, every voter will have the option to either return their ballot through a secure drop box or turn in their ballot at a polling location on Election Day, according to the executive order.

The state is also working on a new online voter registration system, expected to launch Sept. 4, where New Jersey residents will have the opportunity to register to vote.

The Trump campaign's lawsuit comes as more than 20 states, from New York to California, announced they would be suing to stop changes to the United States Postal Service's mail delivery system amid fears of widespread delays and disruption to the November election.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, who is set to testify Friday before the Senate, announced Tuesday he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail."