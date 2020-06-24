coronavirus pandemic

Trump Administration to End Federal Support for COVID-19 Testing Sites

The change comes at the end of the month

A driver drops off her coronavirus test at a COVID-19 testing site in Los Angeles on June 24, 2020.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

As the number of coronavirus infections continues to climb across the country — particularly now in the South and West — the Trump administration is planning to end its funding and support for coronavirus testing sites at the end of the month.

A Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson tells NBC News the federal government is instead “broadening its community testing support to a more sustainable model, specifically: continued support of retail and pharmacy partnerships in more than 600 locations and offering COVID-19 testing at over 1,300 Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) nationally.”

The Trump administration initially planned to transition the so-called Community-Based Testing Sites program to local control back in April but extended the federal support after pushback from local lawmakers.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus pandemic 17 hours ago

‘Coming Back and Biting Us': US Sees Virus Resurgence

Justice Department 8 hours ago

Prosecutor Who Quit Stone Case Testifies of Political Interference at DOJ

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

coronavirus pandemicDonald TrumpTrump administration
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us