Trump administration threatens to decertify Harvard's student exchange program

The Trump administration is threatening to pull Harvard University's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification if it does not give the federal government information about students in the country on visas.

The Department of Homeland Security said in a press release Wednesday that Secretary Kristi Noem had sent the school "a scathing letter demanding detailed records on Harvard's foreign student visa holders' illegal and violent activities by April 30, 2025, or face immediate loss of Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification."

The department did not say how many students' records it was demanding or list specific criminal allegations.

There are more than 6,000 international students who currently attend Harvard – that’s more than a quarter of its total enrollment.

A Harvard spokesperson told NBC10 Boston in a statement Thursday that the university values the rule of law and will continue to comply with the law, expecting the Trump Administration to do the same.

"Harvard is aware of the Department of Homeland Security’s letter regarding grant cancellations and scrutiny of foreign student visas, which—like the Administration’s announcement of the freeze of $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million in contracts, and reports of the revocation of Harvard’s 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status—follows on the heels of our statement that Harvard will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights. We continue to stand by that statement. We will continue to comply with the law and expect the Administration to do the same."

“Harvard values the rule of law and expects all members of our community to comply with University policies and applicable legal standards," the spokesperson's statement continued. "If federal action is taken against a member of our community, we expect it will be based on clear evidence, follow established legal procedures, and respect the constitutional rights afforded to all individuals."

The federal government followed through on its threats to the funding of Harvard University if it did not comply with the administration's demanded changes.

The announcement comes after the school said on Monday that it would not comply with a list of demands from the Trump administration, which, in turn, froze $2.2 billion in grants and $60 million worth of contracts. The Department of Education had previously said the Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism was reviewing the school's funding.

Noem also announced Wednesday that more than $2.7 million in DHS grants to Harvard had been terminated.

"Harvard bending the knee to antisemitism — driven by its spineless leadership — fuels a cesspool of extremist riots and threatens our national security," Noem said in a statement shared by the department. "With anti-American, pro-Hamas ideology poisoning its campus and classrooms, Harvard's position as a top institution of higher learning is a distant memory. America demands more from universities entrusted with taxpayer dollars."

The department pulled $800,303 in funding under the Implementation Science for Targeted Violence Prevention grant — which it said "branded conservatives as far-right dissidents in a shockingly skewed study" — and $1,934,902 from the Blue Campaign Program Evaluation and Violence Advisement grant — which it said "funded Harvard's public health propaganda."

The DHS website describes the Blue Campaign as "a national public awareness campaign designed to educate the public, law enforcement, and other industry partners to recognize the indicators of human trafficking, and how to appropriately respond to possible cases."

A webpage from U.S. Immigration and Customs' Enforcement says SEVP "is a part of the National Security Investigations Division and acts as a bridge for government organizations that have an interest in information on nonimmigrants whose primary reason for coming to the United States is to be students."

Another ICE page gives guidance to students at schools whose SEVP certification has been withdrawn. "Active nonimmigrant students" and students in initial status who are in the U.S. have three options, it says: Try to transfer to another school with SEVP certification, change your status or leave the country.

"Students in Initial status who have not yet entered the United States will not be admitted into the United States with the Form I-20 issued by their school or a visa issued for them to enroll at the school," the website notes. "If that student still wishes to pursue a course of study in the United States, they are advised to apply to another SEVP-certified school."

The page names six schools without certifications as of March 12. Some of those schools had ceased operations and others had been denied recertification. It was not clear if that list was exhaustive.

After Harvard University refused to comply with a list of demands from the Trump administration, it's had billions of dollars in federal funds frozen. Here's a summary of where we are, and context from political commentator Sue O'Connell — she says the school has learned from its experience over centuries, and explains why the loss of funding has impacts, despite Harvard's wealth.

Local leaders have praised Harvard for not acceding to the administration's demands.

"I applaud Harvard University for not giving into the bullying," Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said Tuesday.

"It's important to see those who have the resources and who have the platform stand up for what's right," Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Tuesday that there were "countless examples" proving "illegal discrimination" on Harvard's campus.

Columbia University, a fellow Ivy League institution, agreed last month to a set of policy changes demanded by the Trump Administration under threat to its funding.