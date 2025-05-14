Immigration

Trump administration tasking FBI agents with immigration operations, memo shows

A memo obtained by NBC News shows 45% of all agents in the 25 largest field offices will shift focus to work on immigration full time.

By Karla Rendon and Lolita Lopez

NBC Universal, Inc.

More agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation are being tasked to perform immigration enforcement duties nationwide.

A memo obtained by NBC News shows 45% of all agents in the 25 largest field offices will shift focus to work on immigration full time. In Los Angeles, nine squads are slated to be created for Enforcement and Removal Operations targeting undocumented immigrants who’ve overstayed their visa, even if they have no criminal history.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

This comes as the Trump administration proposes a 5% cut to the agency’s budget and requests from more than 600 FBI personnel to take early retirement.

“Instead of going after the real terrorists, we're going to be going after people that are cleaning our yards, taking care of our kids, who are processing food, who are harvesting vegetables and so on,” said Juan Jose Gutierrez of the Full Rights for Immigrants Coalition. “That's a very, very serious concern because who's going to take care of the larger national security? The FBI was designed to do just that.”

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The White House’s increased focus on immigration has people in the community concerned for their wellbeing. Although local law enforcement agencies such as police departments and sheriff’s offices don’t perform immigration enforcement, immigrant advocates say community members are increasingly choosing not to report crimes.

“They are feeling incredibly vulnerable and it's not just those without status,” said Connie Chung Joe, CEO of Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California. “Folks who have visas, folks who are even legal permanent residents, we've heard of them being questioned and detained and harassed by federal enforcement.”

This article tagged under:

ImmigrationTrump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us