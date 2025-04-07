Live updates: Global stocks tumble following Trump's tariff announcement

What to Know
- Traders continue to pull their money out of the stock market to President Donald Trump's aggressive and sweeping tariffs, in a sign that the major losses from last week are likely to extend into today's trading.
- Chinese stocks dropped sharply, with investors there catching up after a public holiday Friday; European indexes plunged afresh with E.U. trade ministers meeting today to ready their first response to the Trump administration's levies.
- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he will be seeking tariff relief when he meets with Trump at the White House today.
- Trump will also host the 2024 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House.
