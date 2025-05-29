Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: Federal trade court rules against several Trump tariffs

U.S. futures jumped early Thursday and oil prices rose more than $1. The U.S. dollar rose against the yen and euro.

By NBC Staff

Trump
Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

What to Know

  • A three-judge panel on the Court of International Trade has declared several of Trump’s tariff-related executive orders to be “invalid, as contrary to law.”
  • The United States will start “aggressively” revoking the visas of Chinese students, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields.
  • Elon Musk is leaving his government role as a top adviser to President Donald Trump after spearheading efforts to reduce and overhaul the federal bureaucracy.

U.S. futures jumped early Thursday, oil prices rose more than $1 and the U.S. dollar rose against the yen and euro. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us