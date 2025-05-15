Trump administration
Live updates: President Trump heads to UAE for final stop on Middle East trip

The Supreme Court will also hear arguments over the Trump administration's plan to end birthright citizenship.

DOHA, QATAR – MAY 15: U.S. President Donald J. Trump, flanked by chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace Larry Culp (R) and CEO of Boeing Kelly Ortberg (L), gestures as he meets with business leaders at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on May 15, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. Trump is on the third day of his visit to the Gulf to underscore the strategic partnership between the United States and Qatar, focusing on regional security and economic collaboration.
  • President Donald Trump will depart Qatar today and travel to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on the final leg of his Middle East trip. Before leaving Qatar, he will meet with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth at Al Udeid Air Base and is expected to hold a troop engagement.
  • Iran says it is ready to sign a nuclear deal with the U.S., under certain conditions, in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
  • The U.S. Supreme Court will consider the Trump administration's use of executive power when it hears arguments today over the president's plan to end birthright citizenship. The court will focus on the power of judges to block presidential policies across the country.

The Supreme Court will also hear arguments over the Trump administration's plan to end birthright citizenship. Follow along for live updates.

