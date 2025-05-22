Trump administration
Live Updates

Live updates: House Republicans pass Trump's sweeping domestic policy package

The multi-trillion-dollar tax-cut and spending bill now heads to the Senate, where Republicans have vowed to make changes.

By NBC Staff

Trump Johnson
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

What to Know

  • The GOP-controlled House of Representatives on Thursday morning narrowly passed a massive domestic policy package after weeks of heated negotiations within the GOP.
  • The domestic policy package also would slash Medicaid and increase the cap on the federal deduction for state and local taxes, provisions sought by the conservative House Freedom Caucus and blue-state Republicans, respectively.
  • Trump will host more than 200 of the top buyers of his cryptocurrency token at his golf club this evening, drawing criticisms from Democrats and ethics concerns from watchdog groups.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has accepted a gifted Boeing 747 aircraft from Qatar for Trump to use as Air Force One, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

The multitrillion-dollar tax-cut and spending measure now heads to the Senate, where Republicans have vowed to change it. Follow along for live updates.

This article tagged under:

Trump administration
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us