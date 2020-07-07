coronavirus pandemic

Trump Administration Gives Formal Notice of Withdrawal From WHO

The notice of withdrawal was submitted to the U.N. secretary-general

Evan Vucci/AP

The United States has officially notified the United Nations of its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, a White House official said Tuesday.

That notice of withdrawal was submitted to the U.N. secretary-general.

The announcement comes after President Donald Trump said at the White House in late May that the U.S. would be "terminating" its relationship with the WHO over its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

