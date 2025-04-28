Trump administration
Live updates: China shrugs off threat of US tariffs to economy, says it has tools to protect jobs

China has been gradually cutting its imports of U.S. grains and other farm products.

  • China’s leaders are downplaying the potential impact from U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war, saying they have the capacity to protect jobs and limit damage from higher tariffs on Chinese exports.
  • Most major retailers, including Home Depot, Walmart and IKEA, have significant levels of imports from China.
  • Tariffs imposed by Trump are expected to raise costs on products for U.S. consumers.

Tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump are expected to raise costs on products for U.S. consumers. Follow along for live updates.

