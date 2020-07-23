Tropical Storm Gonzalo Intensifying, Could Become Hurricane Later Thursday

All eyes remain focused on what could be the next hurricane in the 2020 season on Thursday as Tropical Storm Gonzalo continues to intensify.

The 5 a.m. advisory shows further strengthening as Gonzalo now has sustained winds of 65 mph. Gonzalo is just under 1000 miles away from the Windward Islands, moving west at 12 mph.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for Barbados, but no landfall predictions have been established for anywhere in the United States at this time.

Gonzalo could reach hurricane status later Thursday and is then forecast to weaken back to tropical storm strength as it pushes through the Caribbean.

In the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Depression 8 is currently located about 425 miles east of Port O'Connor, Texas. Current sustained winds are coming in at 30 mph. The system is forecast to become a tropical storm as early as Thursday.