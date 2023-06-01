tracking the tropics

Advisories to Begin for Tropical Depression Two in Northeastern Gulf: NHC

If it becomes a named system, it would be named Arlene

As Thursday marks the first official day of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, a tropical area in the Gulf of Mexico could become the first named system of the year.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Thursday that they would be issuing advisories for Tropical Depression Two, which was in the northeastern Gulf of Mexico.

No coastal watches or warnings were anticipated, forecasters said.

Earlier Thursday, the NHC said the area of low pressure had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, and shower and thunderstorm activity were showing signs of organization.

By Thursday afternoon, the NHC said the system had a 70% chance of development, and could become a short-lived tropical storm or depression.

An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft was scheduled to investigate the system later Thursday afternoon.

Regardless of whether the system becomes a named storm, heavy rainfall is forecast for parts of Florida through the weekend as a result.

By this weekend, forecasters say environmental conditions are unfavorable for additional development as the area drifts south and remains offshore in the Gulf.

If it becomes a named system, it would be named Arlene.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a "near-normal" 2023 Atlantic hurricane season, with 12-17 named storms expected according to predictions released May 25.

Of those named storms, five to nine are expected to be hurricanes and one to four could be major hurricanes.

