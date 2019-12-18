Mexico

Travelers to Mexico Urged to Use Increased Caution After Spike in Violent Crime

By David Yim

The U.S. Department of State is warning Americans to use extra caution if traveling to Mexico due to an increase in violent crime.

The State Department issued a level 2 travel advisory for Mexico on Tuesday. The advisory means travelers should be aware of increased risks to safety and security when traveling to Mexico due to widespread violent crime, including homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery.

The State Department recommended U.S. citizens do not travel to the following areas:

  • Colima
  • Guerrero
  • Michoacán
  • Sinaloa state
  • Tamaulipas state

Travelers were also asked to reconsider travel to several other areas of Mexico and offered information on what to do if you do decide to travel to Mexico. That information can be found on the State Department website.

U.S. government employees have been told to not travel between cities after dark, they may not hail taxis on the street and must rely on dispatched vehicles, such as Uber or other regulated taxi services.

The level 2 advisory is the second-lowest travel advisory level issued by the State Department. A country with a level 4 advisory means Americans should not travel there.

