Tornado Touchdown Confirmed in New Jersey During Friday Storms

A fury of evening storms dowsing the tri-state Friday also produced an EF-0 tornado in New Jersey, the National Weather Service confirmed Saturday.

The touchdown occurred in Hazlet Township just after 5 p.m. as powerful thunderstorms rolled east into the New York City area.

Neighborhood surveys where the tornado briefly touched down found at least six homes with damage to siding, gutters and roof shingles. One of the homes was dealt a structural blow when a tree crashed down on its roof, the NWS said.

Trees in residential neighborhoods near the border of Strathmore and Hazlet Township lost branches and a number of trunks were snapped, surveyors found.

Straight line winds knocked over at least four utility poles along Route 35.

