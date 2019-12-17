Top US Diplomat in Ukraine to Leave Post at End of Year

The top U.S. diplomat for Ukraine, Bill Taylor, will leave his post at the end of the year, a current and a former U.S. official told NBC News on Tuesday.

Taylor, who questioned the White House’s decision to withhold an Oval Office meeting with the Ukrainian president and military aid for Kyiv, was a key witness in the congressional impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Trump has castigated diplomats who testified in the inquiry, calling them “Never Trumpers.”

