NBC NEWS

Top Private Law Firms Plan ‘SWAT Teams' to Fight Voting Restrictions in Court

The effort involves 16 firms as the legal community joins corporate American in criticizing GOP-led restrictions

Demonstrators hold a sit-in inside of the Capitol building in opposition of House Bill 531 on March 8, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. HB531 will restrict early voting hours, remove drop boxes, and require the use of a government ID when voting by mail.
Getty Images

More than a dozen of the country's top law firms have committed to join forces to challenge voting restrictions across the country NBC News reports, adding legal might to the corporate pressure campaign opposing Republican-led attempts to overhaul elections in the wake of former President Donald Trump's loss.

One of the effort's leaders, Brad Karp, chairman of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison of New York, said Monday that 16 firms had signed on so far, including his. The lawyers will act like "SWAT teams" for legal action, he said. Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, a Yale School of Management professor who is working to help mobilize corporate America against the restrictions, described the legal coalition as an "army of election law experts ready to dispatch at a moment's notice."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The group came together from conversations among major law firms about publicly taking a stand against restrictive voting laws like the one enacted in Georgia last month, as well as bills under consideration in Texas, Arizona, Florida and other states.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Minnesota 16 hours ago

Protest After Minn. Police Chief Says Officer Meant to Use Taser, Not Gun

Minnesota Apr 12

Chauvin Trial: Expert Says Ex-Cop Did Not Take Actions of ‘Reasonable Officer'

"I believe it is critically important for the private bar, first, to send a powerful, unified message to government officials that it is unacceptable to make voting harder, not easier, for all eligible voters," Karp said. "Supporting the right of all eligible voters to cast ballots for candidates of their choosing is central to our democracy and should be embraced by all Americans, regardless of their political affiliation."

Read the full story at NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

NBC NEWSGeorgialawlaw firmsvoting laws
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us