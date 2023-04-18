Parking Garage Collapses in Lower Manhattan; Injuries Reported

A parking garage has collapsed in the Financial District Tuesday afternoon and at least three people are reported injured, according to senior FDNY officials.

The collapse took place on Ann Street near Nassau Street at around 4 p.m.

The garage is a location where the New York Sheriff's Department parks their vehicles, New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda told News 4 New York. All members of the department are accounted for. The concern is now whether parking garage employees and other parking garage users are safe.

According to senior FDNY officials, the second floor of a five-story parking garage, collapsed into the first floor.

There are three injuries to civilians reported, officials said. Two of the injured have minor injuries, one has sustained non life-threatening serious injuries.

There are reports of people trapped, although it has yet to be confirmed. First responders have not been able to access the building because it is unstable, according to the FDNY.

Citizen App video taken from what appears to be a nearby building shows cars piled on top of each other as rubble is seen from the collapsed floor.

The city's Department of Buildings is on the scene. It is unclear at this time how structurally safe was the building and when was the last time it was inspected.

Erasmo Guerra, a witness, said the garage is usually "super quiet...there is nothing happening over there except cars being parked."

"I heard this incredible noise around 4 o'clock this afternoon and I was wondering what that was so I went to the window and I just saw the top floor of this garage...just beginning to cave in and cars just following into this pit," Guerra, who captured video of the harrowing ordeal told News 4 New York. "I was just in shock. I heard people on the streat just screaming and yelling for other people to get out."

The collapse has also prompted nearby Pace University to cancel classes, according to a tweet.

UPDATE Tuesday, April 18:

Please be advised, following the partial collapse of a building near our NYC Campus, all classes on the NYC Campus will be canceled. 33 Beekman and 161 William have been evacuated and accommodations are being made for our residential students. — Pace University (@PaceUniversity) April 18, 2023

Streets near the scene of the collapse are closed off as first responders flooded the area in an attempt to rescue anyone who may be trapped and investigate what led to the collapse.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to hold a press conference as he plans visit the scene of the collapse.

This is a developing story.