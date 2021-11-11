Watch Live: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Marks Centennial on Veterans Day

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’s centennial will be marked on Veterans Day with a unique ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Thursday’s centennial celebration was designed to model the ceremony held at Arlington National Cemetery 100 years ago for the original internment.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Groups of military members, some wearing uniforms from World War I, World War II and the Korean War, marched through Arlington National Cemetery while military bands played.

The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment, Arlington National Cemetery’s famed Old Guard, had military members dressed and in formations seen in former wars.

Military members from nine counties that participated in the 1921 ceremony also attended, Arlington National Cemetery said.

The U.S. Marine Corps Ceremonial and Guard Company, U.S. Air Force Honor Guard, U.S. Navy Honor Guard, the U.S. Army Band and U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard also participated.

On Nov. 11, 1921, the remains of an unidentified American service member who died in France during World War I were interred there in a ceremony presided over by President Warren G. Harding.

The tomb represents all American military members who were killed and not identified.

Over the last two days, people have been laying flowers at the tomb. It was the first time members of the public were welcomed onto the Tomb of the Unknown Plaza in almost 100 years.

Photos: Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Opens Plaza to Public for Historic Flower Ceremony

It will include a full honors procession and a flyover starting at 9 a.m. Here’s more information.

The public is invited to line the procession route in the cemetery by 8:45 a.m. A wreath-laying ceremony at 11 a.m. is invitation only.