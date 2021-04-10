Texas

Toddler Fatally Shoots Baby Brother With Unsecured Gun in Texas

'I just want to take this moment to plead with parents and guardians all over to not allow your firearms to be accessible to anyone in the house,' said Houston's assistant police chief

Police lights flashing behind police caution tape
Stock photo/Getty Images

An 8-month-old boy died Saturday after being shot by his 3-year-old brother at a Houston apartment, police said.

Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge of the Houston Police Department indicated the shooting unfolded accidentally after the toddler picked up an unsecured firearm.

Two family members drove the baby boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said. A subsequent search turned up a gun in the vehicle, police tweeted.

