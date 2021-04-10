Toddler Fatally Shoots Baby Brother With Unsecured Gun in Texas

An 8-month-old boy died Saturday after being shot by his 3-year-old brother at a Houston apartment, police said.

Assistant Chief Wendy Baimbridge of the Houston Police Department indicated the shooting unfolded accidentally after the toddler picked up an unsecured firearm.

Two family members drove the baby boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, she said. A subsequent search turned up a gun in the vehicle, police tweeted.

