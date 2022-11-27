Toddler Cups Recalled Over Lead Concerns

Baby product Green Sprouts is recalling several cups made for toddlers over concern the bases could break off and expose children to a component that contains lead.

The voluntary recall covers three types of cups in their product line.

"We were recently made aware that our Stainless-Steel Sippy Cups, Sip & Straw Cups, and Straw Bottles were manufactured with a solder dot containing lead that creates a vacuum seal between the internal and external steel layers," the company said in a statement.

This recall afffects 6 oz. and 8 oz. Green Sprouts stainless steel cups and bottles sold in aqua, pink, green, and navy colors.

The products have the tracking numbers 29218V06985, 35719V06985 or 33020V06985. Those tracking numbers can be found on the bottom of the base of the cups.

The cups were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide and online on Amazon, the Buy Buy Baby website and Bed, Bath and Beyond's website from January 2020 through September 2022 for between $14 and $19, according to the recall alert.

Seven reports have been made of the bottom of a cup breaking and exposing children to the solder dot, but no injuries have been reported.

Anyone who has one of the cups should stop giving them to children and contact the company through their website here for a refund.