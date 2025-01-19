TikTok tells users it will be ‘temporarily unavailable' when ban starts Sunday

TikTok users are seeing an alert that the app that services around 170 million Americans will become "temporarily unavailable" when the government's ban goes into effect Jan. 19, signaling that the app could go dark before President-elect Donald Trump gets sworn in on Jan. 20.

"We regret that the U.S. law banning TikTok will take effect January 19 and force us to make our services temporarily unavailable," TikTok's message to users reads. "We're working to restore our service in the U.S. as soon as possible, and we appreciate your support. Please stay tuned."

NBC Staff TikTok users are being greeted with an alert signaling the app will become "temporarily unavailable" on Sunday.

Earlier Saturday, Trump told NBC News that he will "most likely" give a legally permitted 90-day extension to TikTok to avoid a ban after he takes office Monday, but the move will not prevent the app from going dark on Sunday, when the law passed by Congress last year begins enforcing the ban.

"I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done, because it's appropriate. You know, it's appropriate. We have to look at it carefully. It's a very big situation," Trump said to NBC News.

"If I decide to do that, I'll probably announce it on Monday," he added.

Although the Biden administration has said it will not enforce the ban, TikTok has said it will have the app go dark unless it gets definitive assurances about potential legal fallout from the app still operating, including for third-party vendors such as Apple and Google.

On Friday, the Supreme Court upheld the law banning TikTok, passed in April of last year, that said the app would be banned if it did not sold by its Chinese-owned parent company to a non-Chinese entity. American officials have said China's involvement in the app poses a national security threat.

It's unclear if the app will stop working for users on Sunday, or if the app will simply not be allowed to be downloaded or receive updates.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for the latest updates here as the night unfolds.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, says the incoming Trump administration should work with the Biden administration to find an American buyer for TikTok.