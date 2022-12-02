Grand Canyon

TikTok Influencer Reportedly Fined After Hitting Golf Ball and Tossing Club Into Grand Canyon

Katie Sigmond, who has 6.9 million TikTok followers, had posted a video of the stunt to social media

A 20-year-old TikTok creator was reportedly hit with a $285 fine after hitting a golf ball into the Grand Canyon.

Katie Sigmond, who has 6.9 million TikTok followers, had been charged with three misdemeanors for the stunt, including “tossing items into the Grand Canyon, littering and creating hazardous conditions with disorderly conduct," The Arizona Republic reported.

Video of the stunt has since been taken down, although re-uploads of the incident have been posted on TikTok and Reddit. The video showed her hitting a golf ball into the canyon and throwing her golf club off the ledge, according to the official Instagram account for the Grand Canyon.

