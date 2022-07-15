Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods Misses Open Championship Cut

Three-time Open Championship winner is in the clubhouse after shooting 3-over par in round two and missing the cut at St Andrews

By Charlotte Edmonds

Tiger Woods’ time at St Andrews ended early on Friday.

The 15-time major champion missed the cut at the 2022 Open Championship on the historic course in Scotland. He finished 9-over, nine strokes behind the projected cut at even par. The leaders (Dustin Johnson, Cameron Young, and Cameron Smith) were at 9-under as Woods entered the clubhouse. 

After posting 6-over on his opening round, Woods needed a lot of things to go his way Friday to avoid the cut. He wasn’t able to pull out the miracle round, instead going 3-over to finish with one of the worst scores of the event. Only six golfers had a score as poor or worse than Woods’ as he finished his round.

Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images
Tiger Woods of the United States acknowledges the crowd as he walks up the 18th fairway during Day Two of The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course on July 15, 2022 in St Andrews, Scotland.

Woods won the Open in 2000, 2005 and 2006. It remains his longest dry spell of the four majors. 

Woods wasn’t left alone on the wrong side of the cut. Other notable golfers who are in danger of missing out on the weekend play include Brooks Koepka and Phil Mickelson. Both are just below the projected cut as they continue their rounds on Friday.

