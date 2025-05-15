Tiffany Trump welcomes her first child, a baby boy

Tiffany Trump gave birth to a baby boy on May 15, announcing her happy news via Instagram.

“Welcome to the world our sweet baby boy, Alexander Trump Boulos. We love you beyond words! Thank you for coming into our lives! 5.15.2025,” she wrote in the post.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Alexander is the first child for Tiffany — who is President Donald Trump's fourth child — and her husband, Michael Boulos. He's also the 11th grandchild for Donald Trump.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Boulos, who is the son of billionaire Massad Boulos, was first spotted with Tiffany Trump in 2018 at a fashion show in New York City. They made their relationship Instagram official in January 2019 and got engaged in January 2021. The couple wed at Mar-a-Lago on Nov. 12, 2022.

Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos attend the second inauguration of Donald Trump on Jan. 20. (Michael Le Brecht / ABC)

The president announced the couple's pregnancy news during a speech at the Detroit Economic Club on Oct. 10.

“She’s an exceptional young woman,” Donald Trump said at the event. “And she’s going to have a baby. So that’s nice.”

While Tiffany Trump, a Georgetown Law graduate, often keeps herself out of the political spotlight, she spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2020 and 2016, supporting her father.

She also often posts about her dad on social media. For Father's Day in 2020, she wrote, “I love you and I’m so grateful for you! Thank you for your constant love, guidance and for always believing in me!”

Tiffany is Donald Trump's only child with ex-wife Marla Maples, who decided to raise her daughter away from the spotlight that came with the Trump last name.

“Raising Tiffany in California, I think, was important,” Maples told TODAY in 2018. “I wanted to ... have a chance to have real good mommy-daughter time where she could discover really who she is.”

Marla Maples and daughter Tiffany Trump on June 10, 2024. (Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

On April 8, Tiffany's older sister, Ivanka Trump, threw her a baby shower. “Such a special day celebrating our very soon-to-be son! 1 month to go! Thank you to my big sis @ivankatrump for planning the most beautiful baby shower, we love you!” Tiffany wrote on Instagram.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: