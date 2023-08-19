Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Three-wheeler catches fire inside Dulles International Airport

Two MWAA police officers were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and are expected to be OK, MWAA said.

By Briana Trujillo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A three-wheeled police vehicle inside Washington Dulles International Airport caught fire on Saturday, filling the terminal with smoke. 

According to the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority (MWAA), a battery-powered three-wheeler “used by MWAA Police to patrol the terminal” caught fire near door 1 of the departures area of the airport shortly before 8 p.m.

Video of the scene shows a plume of smoke billowing into the air as the vehicle burns indoors.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

“Several fire extinguishers were used to put the fire out,” MWAA said. “MWAA Fire with assistance from [the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department] opened doors and used fans to remove (ventilate) the smoke.”

MWAA first said no injuries were reported, but later said two Airports Authority police officers were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and are expected to be OK.

The area where the fire occurred was cordoned off until it was ventilated and passengers were allowed back in, MWAA said.   

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Space Exploration 2 hours ago

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into Moon's surface, officials say

world news 5 hours ago

If you can't beat them, eat them: Italy declares war on invasive Atlantic blue crabs

It was not immediately known what caused the fire.

This article tagged under:

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us