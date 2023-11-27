Three people found shot to death inside NJ condo: Police

What to Know Three people, two men and a woman, were shot and killed inside a New Jersey condo, according to police, and a neighbor said it wasn't the first time there had been trouble at the apartment before.

Officers responded to a home on Coppola Drive off New Durham Road in South Plainfield around 9 a.m. Monday after a neighbor reported hearing shots fired at the Traditions condo complex, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said

The woman and one of the men were pronounced dead at the scene; Another man, who suffered multiple gun shot wounds, was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries

Three people, two men and a woman, were shot and killed inside a New Jersey condo, according to police, and a neighbor said it wasn't the first time there had been trouble at the apartment before.

Officers responded to the home on Coppola Drive off New Durham Road in South Plainfield around 9 a.m. Monday after a neighbor reported hearing shots fired at the Traditions condo complex, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said in a press release. After arriving, officers found three people — two men and a woman — who had suffered gunshot wounds.

The woman and one of the men were pronounced dead at the scene, law enforcement said. The other man, who suffered multiple gun shot wounds, was taken to the hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

A fourth person was taken into custody for questioning, but there was no information regarding possible charges. The person of interest may have lived in the same home.

The identities of the three people killed have not yet been released. Police did not share how any of the three knew the person who killed them.

A neighbor told NBC New York that it wasn't the first time police had been called to the condo.

"I didn’t really know them, I just know one time the police were there for a domestic violence call," said neighbor Jim Short, who lives upstairs from the unit where the three people were found dead. "Can happen anywhere but it is really creepy, it’s right downstairs."

The Traditions apartment complex, home to many young families who emigrated from India, is equipped with dozens of security cameras that neighbors hope can help police.

"There’s cameras all over and there are cameras coming in and out of the complex and every building has cameras outside and inside the breezeway. So hopefully that can help," said another neighbor, Victor Orozco.

An investigation led by the South Plainfield Police Department is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call town police or the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.