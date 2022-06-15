3 NJ 14-Year-Olds Caught With Guns in Separate Arrests: Cops

Three New Jersey teens were arrested in two separate incidents after they were caught with handguns earlier this week, with one of the teens also found with heroin, police said.

Each of the juveniles arrested is just 14 years old.

On Monday, Asbury Park Police received a call from an anonymous source around 2 p.m. about an individual who was believed to have a gun. Officers who arrived at the scene on Prospect Avenue found two teens who had guns on them, according to police.

One of the teens is from Asbury Park, while the other is from Lakewood, police said. Both were charged with weapon possession, possession of a defaced firearm, and ammo possession.

Then on Tuesday, police with the narcotics division in Paterson were surveilling the corner of Governor Street and Carroll Street, an area the department said is known for being a hotspot for drug activity and violence. It was there that an individual with a silver handgun in his waistband was spotted.

As detectives approached the area, the juvenile started to walk away, but was stopped. Officers found that the handgun he had on him was reported stolen out of Virginia. The teen was also found with 266 glassines of heroin.

The Paterson resident faces multiple drug and firearm charges.

None of the identities of the teens have been released due to their status as minors. Attorney information for the juveniles was not immediately clear.