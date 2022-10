The official 2022 White House Christmas tree will come from a tree farm in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania.

The Evergreen Acres tree farm was selected after being named the 2022 grand champion at the National Tree and Wreath Contest.

The same farm was also selected in 2000, providing the tree for the Clinton White House.

Pennsylvania has the third-most Christmas tree farms in the country, with 14,000 farms across the state.