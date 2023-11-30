meriden

‘I will send a message to Santa': UPS driver and Conn. toddler share heartwarming moment

By LeAnne Gendreau

A UPS driver in Connecticut is delivering the spirit of the season and the video will warm your heart.

Lillian May, of Meriden, shared doorbell camera video that captured the UPS driver's interaction with her son. She said she wanted to recognize Frank for his all of his kindness.

Earlier this week, Frank stopped in front of May's house during his delivery route and helped the family get their dog back inside.

Then, Frank had a heartwarming interaction with May's 3-year-old son, Owen.

In the video, you can hear Owen call out, “Thank you.” Then the little boy tells Frank, “I love you!”

“Awww, I love you too! Thank you! We need lots of love in the world, that’s the real way,” Frank responds.

Then Owen starts making his way toward Frank, who asks the little boy to, “Give me some knuckles?”

You can then see Owen hugging Frank.

But it does not end there. A seemingly verklempt Frank can be heard telling Owen “Aww, you’re the best. Thank you!"

He continued, "You know what? I will send a message to Santa 'cause I’m Santa’s helper when he’s really busy,”

Owen, overjoyed with emotions, then screams in delight.

