‘This Is Why We Do It’: NJ Nurse Shares Photo of Man Thanking ER Staff for Saving Wife

A New Jersey nurse had her day brightened after she heard a knock on the window of the emergency room and saw a tearful man standing outside with a kind message.

The unknown man's cardboard sign simply read, "Thank you all in emergency for saving my wife's life. I love you all." Allison Swendsen said the man knew he couldn't come inside the ER Morristown Medical Center but he wanted to show gratitude.

Swendsen then asked the man through the window if she could take a photo and he nodded. "He had tears pouring down his face," she wrote on her Instagram.

She asked her man how his wife was doing and he replied that she was doing great, that she was being released from the hospital that day.

The heartwarming photo was even shared by "ER" actress Kellie Martin on Twitter. Martin thanked Swendsen for her work and for sharing a photo that "took my breath away."

Emergency rooms across the tri-state have been overwhelmed by coronavirus cases since the virus began spreading early this month. While it was unclear whether the man's wife suffered from COVID-19, his gratitude is definitely felt by all medical professionals.

"I don't know him. I don't know his wife, but through out the last 13 years as a nurse, I realized, this is why we do it. Times are tough but we make a difference," Swendsen said.