‘They left together': Family member of Hudson River helicopter crash victims speaks out

The brother of Merce Camprubi Montal, the young wife and mother who died in this week’s New York City helicopter crash along with four other family members and the pilot, threw flowers into the mist-covered Hudson River on Saturday to honor the victims, NBC News reported.

Shortly after the flowers were thrown near the site of the crash, Joan Camprubi and Mayor Eric Adams spoke to the press.

“They left together. They left without suffering,” Camprubi said.

“We mourn the lives of Agustín, Merce and their three beautiful children, Victor, Mercedes and Augustine. Our hearts are broken,” Adams added.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

“You have 8.5 million New Yorkers who want to say to the family members and to the wider Spanish community that we are here with you, and this symbolic gesture is our way of knowing and acknowledging that our words cannot bring back their family members, but it is our way of saying as New Yorkers, we stand united with this family during this moment of grief, and their grief is our grief,” Adams said.

Now family members of the victims are asking for privacy as they continue to mourn their loved ones.

“We want to move the bodies as soon as possible, home, back home, with all the family, to rest in peace together in our place,” Camprubi said.

“But also we want to thank all the institutional support that we received, starting from Spain, from also Catalonia, from U.S., New York, New Jersey. Everybody has been supporting us, and especially also Siemens as a company, where Merce and Agustín were working,” he continued.The doomed aircraft, a Bell 206, broke apart over the Hudson River Thursday afternoon and plunged into the water below with a loud boom, killing the Spanish family of five and the pilot on board during a tour over Manhattan that was meant to celebrate one of the family members’ birthdays.

Agustín Escobar and Merce Camprubi Montal, a married couple from Spain, were identified as two of the adult victims. The Spanish Foreign Ministry confirmed that the couple and their three children died in the helicopter crash.

A senior New York City official told NBC New York the third adult victim was the pilot, Sean Johnson. Johnson was 36 years old, according to the Jersey City mayor’s office.

Officials who have been working to recover the pieces of the helicopter and other debris from the Hudson said the aircraft was operated by the tour company New York Helicopters.

Six people died after a tour helicopter crashed into the Hudson River Thursday afternoon.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation. The cause of the crash remains unclear.

NBC aviation analyst Jeff Guzzetti said on NBC’s “TODAY” show Friday that weather doesn’t appear to be a factor, although there were some gusts and wind in the area. He noted they are looking into potential hardware issues that could have befallen the flight.

This article first appeared on NBCNews.com. Read more from NBC News here: