These Are America’s Favorite Online and Brick-and-Mortar Stores. Is Yours on the List?

Trader Joe’s, Wegmans and H-E-B supermarkets top Amazon for overall customer satisfaction in new national survey

Trader Joe's shopping cart full of groceries.
American consumers continue to do more of their shopping online — and those who do are increasingly happy with the experience.

In fact, internet retail is the only bright spot in the annual American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Retail and Consumer Shipping Report released last week. While satisfaction scores with brick-and-mortar stores remained unchanged, the ACSI score for internet retail rose 1.3 percent to 81 out of 100 points. (The ACSI results are based on random interviews with more than 85,000 customers last year.)

Three online retailers rated higher than the industry average and one — Nordstrom — comes from traditional retail:

  • Amazon: 83
  • Etsy: 82
  • Nordstrom: 82

Costco, last year’s first place online retailer, slid 2 percent to third place at 81, tied with HP Store, Kohl’s, Newegg and Nike. Only 18 percent of Costco members regularly shop its website, the ACSI report noted.

