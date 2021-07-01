guinness world records

The World's Oldest Living Man Is Puerto Rican, Guinness World Records Confirms

At age 112, Emilio "Don Millo" Flores Márquez is the world's oldest living man

Emilio Flores Márquez.
Guinness World Records

The world's oldest living man is 112 years old and lives in Puerto Rico, Guinness World Records announced Wednesday.

Emilio "Don Millo" Flores Márquez was born on Aug. 8, 1908, in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

He now lives in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, where he received his official Guinness World Records title certificate. His two living children were there to commemorate the lifelong achievement with celebratory photos.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

Florida 9 hours ago

Surfside Rescue Work Halts Over Safety Concerns as Biden Meets With Workers, Victim Families

Donald Trump 13 hours ago

Trump Organization, CFO Plead Not Guilty in Sweeping Manhattan Tax Case

According to Flores Márquez, the key to a long and happy life is to have an abundance of love — as well as avoiding anger and resentment.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

guinness world recordsoldest living man
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Wawa Welcome America U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers NBC Sports Philadelphia Flyers Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us