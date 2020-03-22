coronavirus

The Reason Viruses Aren’t Named After Locations Is Because of Progress, Experts Say

“Just because certain terms have been used in the past doesn’t make it appropriate now. We know that language evolves,” an expert said

President Donald Trump's notes shows where "Corona" was crossed out and overwritten with "Chinese" in reference to the coronavirus during a briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, March 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

While the White House has stood by President Donald Trump’s frequent use of the phrase “Chinese virus” in reference to COVID-19 — citing the previous names of illnesses like “West Nile Virus” as justification — experts say the argument just doesn’t hold up.

Critics noted that we must “learn from the past” in handling viruses, slamming the White House’s tweet on Wednesday that claimed “Spanish Flu. West Nile Virus. Zika. Ebola. All named for places.”

“Before the media’s fake outrage, even CNN called it ‘Chinese Coronavirus,’” the tweet read. “Those trying to divide us must stop rooting for America to fail and give Americans real info they need to get through the crisis.”

John C. Yang, president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice | AAJC, told NBC News that while people have used those terms in the past, society has progressed. Practices that were implemented in the past have changed with more education and awareness, he said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

coronavirusWest NileChinese
Local Coronavirus Pandemic U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us