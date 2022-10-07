Donald Trump

The Justice Department Believes Trump Might Have More White House Documents

The department's top counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, recently communicated the concern to Trump's lawyers, sources said

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The Department of Justice suspects former President Donald Trump still possesses documents that he took from the White House, people familiar with the matter told NBC News on Friday.

The department's top counterintelligence official, Jay Bratt, recently communicated that concern to Trump's lawyers, the sources said.

The New York Times reported Thursday that the department believed Trump had not returned all of the documents he took from the White House. This was also confirmed by The Wall Street Journal.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpDepartment of JusticeMar-a-Lago
Local U.S. and World LX News Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us