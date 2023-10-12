Texas

Texas woman charged with murder of elite cyclist ‘Mo' Wilson attempted to escape custody

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong will face additional charges for trying to run away after a doctor's appointment Wednesday, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said.

The Texas woman charged in the killing of an elite cyclist last year tried to escape custody Wednesday, officials said. 

Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 35, is charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson, 25, in Austin in May 2022. She has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Armstrong was transported to a doctor's appointment Wednesday, and as she was being escorted out afterwards "she ran," Travis County Sheriff spokesperson Kristen Dark said.

"She made it about a block and a half. Our corrections officers never lost sight of her," she said. Two corrections officers caught up with her and Armstrong was restrained. The incident unfolded in about 10 minutes.

She was taken to a local hospital to be checked out, was deemed to be in fine condition and was returned to the jail.

