An armed masked robber who stormed a Texas taqueria demanding money was stopped by a patron who brandished his own gun, fatally shot the suspect, and handed the cash back to shaken diners, police said.

Houston police are seeking to speak with that patron who foiled the robbery on Thursday.

Officers were called to the El Ranchito #4 taqueria on South Gessner Road in Houston around 11:30 p.m. for a shooting and found the robbery suspect, wearing all black clothing, a black ski mask and gloves, "shot multiple times inside the business," police said in a news release. He was pronounced deceased by paramedics.

He was pronounced deceased by paramedics. The identification of the suspect, believed to be a man in his 20s, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com