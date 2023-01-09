Texas

Texas Taqueria Customer Fatally Shoots Armed Robber and Returns Money to Patrons, Police Say

Police responded to the Houston taqueria late Thursday and found the suspect, wearing a ski mask and gloves, "shot multiple times"

KPRC

An armed masked robber who stormed a Texas taqueria demanding money was stopped by a patron who brandished his own gun, fatally shot the suspect, and handed the cash back to shaken diners, police said.

Houston police are seeking to speak with that patron who foiled the robbery on Thursday. 

Officers were called to the El Ranchito #4 taqueria on South Gessner Road in Houston around 11:30 p.m. for a shooting and found the robbery suspect, wearing all black clothing, a black ski mask and gloves, "shot multiple times inside the business," police said in a news release. He was pronounced deceased by paramedics.

He was pronounced deceased by paramedics. The identification of the suspect, believed to be a man in his 20s, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

Texasgun violence
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us