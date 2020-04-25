Texas

Texas Mayor Apologizes After Violating Stay-at-Home Order to Go to Nail Salon

Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the state's licensing and regulation department are investigating after Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames was seen at the salon

Nail Salon Generic
Getty Images

The mayor of a southern Texas city apologized for violating her own stay-at-home order after a photo surfaced on social media of her at a nail salon, NBC News reports.

The trip Tuesday by Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames to the closed salon has sparked an investigation by the district attorney.

In the image, the mayor is seen wearing a face mask as she's seated at a table with her hands in a bowl of water. According to NBC affiliate KBMT in Beaumont, the photo was taken at The Nail Bar.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus pandemic Apr 24

US Virus Updates: Confirmed Cases Top 900k; Oil Production Plummets

coronavirus pandemic 4 hours ago

When Will School Open? Here’s a State-by-State List

Multiple calls by NBC News to the salon on Saturday were not immediately returned.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

This article tagged under:

TexascoronavirusBEAUMONT
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Community Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us