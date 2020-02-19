Texas Man Accused of Killing Pedestrian, Driving With Him in Car

A Texas driver is accused of fatally hitting a pedestrian who went through the windshield and into the passenger's seat where he remained while the man drove on before going to a beer garden, NBC News reports.

Paul Joseph Garcia Jr., 24, has been charged with second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter and a failure to stop and render aid in an incident that happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in Austin, NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin reported.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that a man pushing a shopping cart was struck by a Ford Focus that continued on for about a half-mile, the station reported. According to the police document, a witness saw the suspect, later identified as Garcia, get out and "calmly" walk away from the car, according to the station.

Online jail records indicated he was being held at the Travis County Correctional Complex in lieu of a total of $110,000 bail early Wednesday.

