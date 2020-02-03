commerce

Two Killed, Another Injured in Shooting at Texas A&M-Commerce

Police say three shooting victims found at freshman residence hall; shelter in place order lifted

By Frank Heinz

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Two people are dead and a third person is recovering after a shooting at Texas A&M University-Commerce, university police say.

The Texas A&M-Commerce University Police Department tweeted Monday afternoon there were three gunshot victims at the Pride Rock residence hall. A short time later the school tweeted that two of the victims had died and that a third was being treated at a nearby hospital.

No further details about the victims, including their identities or the motive behind the shooting, have been released.

Students at the East Texas college were warned to take shelter and stay in place while university police investigate the shooting. The shelter in place order was lifted at about 1:30 p.m., though Pride Rock residence hall and the surrounding area remain blocked off.

Pride Rock is a three-story suite-style coed residence hall for freshmen.

Classes have been canceled for the remainder of the day.

Officials with the university say the Rayburn Student Center is available for students displaced by the ongoing investigation. Additionally, counselors are the student center for anyone who may need assistance coping with the shooting.

Texas A&M University-Commerce is part of the Texas A&M University system and has a student body of about 6,000 undergraduate students and 4,000 graduate students. Commerce is located about 60 miles northeast of Dallas-Fort Worth.

This article tagged under:

commerce
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us