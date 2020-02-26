Tennessee

Tennessee Mom of Missing 15-Month-Old Arrested, Accused of Lying to Police

The child, Evelyn Mae Boswell, was last seen in December but was reported missing only this month, authorities have said

Evelyn Mae Boswell
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

The Tennessee mother of a missing 15-month-old has been arrested and is accused of lying to law enforcement, authorities said Tuesday night.

The child, Evelyn Mae Boswell, was last seen in December but was reported missing only this month, authorities have said.

The girl's mother, Megan Boswell, 18, has been charged with false reporting by the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office and is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail, officials said.

During the course of the investigation, Boswell provided a number of conflicting statements to investigators, Sullivan County sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said in a statement to NBC affiliate WCYB of nearby Bristol, Virginia.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

