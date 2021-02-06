Tennessee

Tennessee Man Shot, Killed After YouTube Video ‘Prank' Goes Wrong

Timothy Wilks, 20, was killed after he approached a group of people with butcher knives as part of a 'prank' robbery, police said

A man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Nashville business Friday night after a robbery "prank" for a YouTube channel went wrong, according to police.

When officers got to Urban Air in the city's Hermitage neighborhood about 9:20 p.m., they learned Timothy Wilks, 20, and a friend approached a group of people, including David Starnes Jr., with butcher knives as part of the prank.

Starnes, 23, told detectives he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks in self-defense, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said Saturday in a statement.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

coronavirus 23 hours ago

Virus Outbreaks Stoke Tensions in Some State Capitols

6 hours ago

About 275,000 Women Left Workforce in January in ‘Critical' Pandemic Trend, Experts Say

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

This article tagged under:

TennesseeNashville
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us