Danbury

10 Students Allegedly Ingest Chocolate With THC at Connecticut Middle School

Ten students at Rogers Park Middle School in Danbury, Connecticut reportedly went to a school nurse Thursday, feeling sick after allegedly ingesting chocolate that contained THC.

According to the Danbury Police Department, the chocolate that officials believe contains THC has been recovered by investigators who will attempt to identify its contents.

Police said the students responsible for distributing the chocolate have been identified and interviewed by school administrators.

Other than being treated by the school nurse, police said they didn't receive any information that indicates the 10 students will need further medical attention.

