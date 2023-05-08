Planet Fitness is giving teenagers an opportunity to stay fit while classes are out for the summer.

For the third year in a row, the fitness chain is bringing back its High School Summer Pass Program to help high schoolers "stay active during the summer months in a fun, safe, and Judgement Free environment," the company said in a news release.

Under the program, teenagers 14 to 19 years old will be able to exercise at any of more than 2,400 Planet Fitness locations from May 15 through Aug. 31. To register, all teens have to do is visit the Summer Pass page on the Planet Fitness website and fill out the requested information. Anyone under 18 must register alongside a parent - whether they choose to do so online or in-person.

Pre-register for High School Summer Pass today and start working out for FREE on May 15th #HAGS #PFSummerPass pic.twitter.com/3gjmSwn6kM — Planet Fitness (@PlanetFitness) May 2, 2023

Summer Pass participants will have access to free workouts designed specifically for high schoolers by downloading the Planet Fitness app.

On top of free summer admission, Planet Fitness is also taking another step to further motivate teens.

Participants can take part in a TikTok video submission contest to win $10,000 in individual academic scholarships. To enter, teens are asked to post a TikTok video tagging planetfitness using the hashtags #contest and #HSSP23US that describes their High School Summer Pass experience. Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 31.