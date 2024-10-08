News

Teen daughter of Flaming Lips member Steven Drozd missing, band issues plea for help

The 16-year-old girl was last seen in Seattle on Oct. 5 near the Space Needle.

Musician Steven Drozd of The Flaming Lips
The Flaming Lips are searching for the missing daughter of instrumentalist Steven Drozd.

In a shared post to social media on Oct. 7, the band announced the 16-year-old, named Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, is missing.

"URGENT!!! Please help if you can !!! Steven’s daughter ( she is 16 years old ) is missing!" the post reads. "She was last seen at the Space Needle early on Saturday."

The image of the post was a missing poster for Charlotte and included details of her appearance — the 5'7" teen has brown hair and eyes — and that she was believed to be possibly headed to Seattle's downtown at the time of her disappearance.

In a tweet to his personal account, Drozd added that Charlotte was "last seen on the monorail."

The Seattle Police Department confirmed the teenager is missing in a tweet on Oct. 7.

The SPD post had more information, including what Charlotte was wearing when she vanished. The teen was last seen in khaki-colored shorts and pink shoes in the 400 block of Broad Street by the Space Needle.

Anyone with information about the teen's whereabouts is asked to contact SPD at 206-625-5011 or Becky Drozd — the teen's mom — at 405-831-6795.

Drozd has been a member of the Flaming Lips since 1991. He plays a number of instruments, initially joining the band as a drummer before adding guitar, bass, backup vocals and keyboard to his resume.

Drozd and The Flaming Lips did not immediately respond to TODAY.com's request for comment.

