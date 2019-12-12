13-Year-Old Boy Arrested in NYC Park Killing of Barnard Freshman

What to Know A college student was brutally stabbed in a park near Columbia University in what police say was a robbery

18-year-old Tessa Majors was a freshman at Barnard College; the entire campus, along with Columbia University, is in mourning

One teenager has been arrested and police are looking for other suspects, law enforcement sources tell News 4

One teenager has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Barnard College freshman in a Manhattan park earlier this week, three senior law enforcement sources said Friday.

The 13-year-old is charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder, armed robbery and criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use, according to a senior law enforcement official.

The teen's alleged role in the deadly attack wasn't clear. According to one senior law enforcement official, the teen made some statements to authorities, but the source did not characterize those as a confession.

A search for other alleged suspects is ongoing. A senior law enforcement official told NBC New York that police were questioning a 14-year-old as well, but that teen has not yet been charged. The second suspect was questioned as a result of statements made by the 13-year-old who was charged, the senior law enforcement official said.

Police are still trying to identify all three attackers allegedly involved in the fatal incident.

The 18-year-old victim, Tessa Majors, moved to New York from Virginia and was a first-year student at Barnard College. She was walking down steps near the park's entrance on West 116th Street just before 7 p.m. Wednesday when police say she was attacked by a group of people.

"During the struggle, one of the individuals pulled out a knife and stabbed her several times," said the NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison. "She staggered her way up the street. One of the security guards saw her and called 911."

There were multiple stab wounds to her face and body, according to police. A law enforcement source said a witness saw a group of people running from where the body was found. Majors was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Now her parents are preparing to bury the young woman, whom they and others have described as a generous soul with a brilliant future.

"We are devastated by the senseless loss of our beautiful and talented Tess," Majors' family said in a statement Friday. "We are thankful for the incredible outpouring of love and support we have received from across the country."

Her family also thanked the "men and women of the NYPD, who continue to work diligently on this case."

Crime statistics show more robberies have been reported in Morningside Park this year than any other city park. A law enforcement source tells News 4 people are looking into whether the deadly robbery may be connected to another nearby robbery from less than a week earlier. In that case, on Dec. 5, a 19-year-old man was robbed near 114th Street and Riverside Drive by two men who fled the park afterward, cops said.

Police still don't know if the two cases are connected, but it is an element they're looking at in their quest to find Majors' killers. They're asking the public for any information that may help -- and offering a $2,500 reward.

Last night’s murder of a young woman near Morningside Park is despicable, unacceptable — and goes against everything NYC stands for. @NYPDDetectives are working tirelessly to bring those responsible to justice. We’re asking anyone with info to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/3Trb5wQ1Dr — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) December 12, 2019

Majors' death has rocked the entire campus community. In an email to students, the school said that she was "just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life."

When asked why she wanted to attend Barnard, Majors told the women's liberal arts college in her application: “As an avid feminist, I have striven towards bridging my community gender divide by being outspoken in my classes, taking an intensive course on social justice, and campaigning for a congressional candidate. I enjoy taking difficult classes and feel invigorated when forced outside of my intellectual comfort zone. I embrace the culture of positivity and growth at Barnard.”

We've lost a young woman full of potential in a senseless act of violence. I want every student and every member of faculty to know your city will be with you in the days ahead. BILL DE BLASIO, MAYOR OF NEW YORK CITY

The college freshman, an aspiring writer, played in a band and she recently had her first show in October, according to her Instagram posts.

"This is an unthinkable tragedy that has shaken us to our core," Barnard President Sian Leah Beilock said in the letter, adding that counseling services would be available all day Thursday.

Columbia University President Lee Bollinger also released a statement, describing her attack Thursday as an "unthinkable tragedy." He said he and other members of the university's senior leadership were working closely with Barnard and the NYPD to better understand the details.

The NYPD has stepped up its presence in the area in the meantime.