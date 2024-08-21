A teenage boy is dead, and a North Texas man is behind bars after "talking smack" over a video game escalated to a shooting on Sunday.

According to the Crowley Police Department, 35-year-old Deeven Jones is charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the shooting death of 15-year-old Tavion Swindell.

The fatal shooting happened on Aug. 18 at about 1 p.m. in the 1200 block of Celeste Street.

Police said officers responded to a home in the area after reports of a shooting, and when they arrived at the scene, they found Swindell suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Swindell was rushed to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, where he ultimately died from his injuries.

Authorities initially reported that the shooting was an isolated domestic incident until they found Jones in Fort Worth later that Sunday evening and took him into custody.

"It’s horrible. It’s just heartbreaking," said Ashley Lopez, a neighbor who resides next door to the home where the shooting occurred.

In an arrest affidavit obtained by NBC Dallas-Fort Worth, investigators wrote that Jones and Swindell were playing video games and engaging in "smack-talking," a term that relates to when two people exchange belittling or taunting words.

A witness who made a statement to the police said they heard Swindell say, "I can't wait to play the game and beat (expletive)." Jones then allegedly replied with, "You can't even beat my (expletive), lil boy." Swindell responded, "Who can't?" and that's when things took a deadly turn.

The affidavit alleged that Jones pulled out a firearm, shot the teenage boy in the chest, and then instructed the witness to delay calling the police before leaving with the weapon. By taking the gun, investigators said Jones tried to make it difficult for authorities to find evidence related to the shooting.

Crowley police said they later discovered that Jones contacted his sibling from a different cell number and told them he had gotten rid of his cell phone.

According to the police department, detectives used social media and other methods to find the suspect's vehicle and apprehend him. Jones was arrested and booked at the Tarrant County Jail with a $260,000 bond. It's unclear if Jones has obtained an attorney to speak on his behalf.

Family members of the teenage victim said they've been left trying to understand how a back-and-forth over video games could have ended in the teen's death.

Swindell's uncle, Raymond Andrew Jr., told NBC 5 that Tavion, nicknamed Tae Tae, played football at Southwest High School in the Fort Worth Independent School District.

"He was just a fun-loving kid; he always would mess with you and be smiling about it," said Andrew Jr. "I’m telling you, he had a good heart. It kind of pisses you off because the kid hasn’t even lived. He hasn’t even gotten out of school."

Swindell Family Tavion Swindell

Community members and officials in Fort Worth ISD are mourning the loss of Swindell.

Principal John Engel released a statement on Monday: "Our hearts are heavy, as we learned a student of the Southwest High School family passed away. We extend our love and sympathy to their family during this time. This is an emotional time for us all, and experiencing a loss is always difficult to understand for students and staff. The campus has support in place for crisis counseling should your child feel the need to speak to someone. I encourage you to be attentive and listen to your child and look for possible signs that they may need additional help."

The statement continued with "helpful" tips for parents and guardians whose children may be affected by the fatal incident.

Answer any questions they have in the simplest, truest manner. Be comforting and listen to them.

Accept your child’s emotional reaction. Tell your child it is expected to have many different feelings and/or reactions and assure them that it is okay no matter their feelings.

Continue with your regular routine. Be aware that your child might experience difficulty following daily activities. Children who have experienced recent losses in their own family circle will be more vulnerable.

Your serenity and calmness will help your child better deal with their emotions. Be alert and sensitive to their emotional needs.

The deadly shooting is still under investigation.