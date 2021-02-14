Michigan

Teen Basketball Player is a ‘Girl on a Mission'

When her high school didn't have enough girls to put together a team this season, senior Shelby Cade had to find a new team - the boys team - and she's been excelling ever since

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A northern Michigan basketball player is giving a whole new meaning to the phrase "Girl on a Mission."

When Buckley High School didn't have enough girls to put together a team this season, senior Shelby Cade had to find a new team - the boys team.

"It's been such a rough year with cancellation after cancellation and just being able to be here and playing on the court is such a huge thing for me," Cade says.

U.S. & World

Stories that affect your life across the U.S. and around the world.

3 hours ago

Support Grows for Capitol Riot Inquiry After Trump Acquittal

White House 2 hours ago

Two People Arrested on Gun Charges Outside White House; No Danger to President

She's proving to be a driving force.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage.

"First game she had 12 points, and tonight 8," said Head Varsity Basketball Coach Jared Milarch. "So she's had 20 on the season for which is more than I expected. But that doesn't surprise me with her I know she's going to continue to work hard, and I expect great things out of that girl."

Read the full story from NBC affiliate WPBN here.

This article tagged under:

Michiganbasketball
Local Coronavirus Pandemic The Biden Administration U.S. & World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us