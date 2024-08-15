New Jersey

Twin accused of shooting sister to death in NJ, prosecutors say

NBC Universal, Inc.

A New York man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of his twin sister in New Jersey on Thursday, prosecutors said.

A report of the shooting on Hickory Street in Teaneck came in around 8 a.m.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

When police arrived at the home, they found 26-year-old Naomi Hagley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, prosecutors said. Hagley was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

Jonathan Hagley, Naomi's twin brother, was arrested and charged with murder, weapon possession, and obstructing justice, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators were able to find Jonathan Hagley several blocks from the scene of the shooting and found a handgun with a defaced serial number nearby, according to prosecutors.

Chopper 4 was over the scene earlier Thursday and showed a heavy law enforcement presence.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us