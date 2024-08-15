Twin accused of shooting sister to death in NJ, prosecutors say

A New York man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of his twin sister in New Jersey on Thursday, prosecutors said.

A report of the shooting on Hickory Street in Teaneck came in around 8 a.m.

When police arrived at the home, they found 26-year-old Naomi Hagley suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, prosecutors said. Hagley was taken to a nearby hospital but did not survive.

Jonathan Hagley, Naomi's twin brother, was arrested and charged with murder, weapon possession, and obstructing justice, the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Investigators were able to find Jonathan Hagley several blocks from the scene of the shooting and found a handgun with a defaced serial number nearby, according to prosecutors.

Chopper 4 was over the scene earlier Thursday and showed a heavy law enforcement presence.