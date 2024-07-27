You may have noticed of the more than 500 athletes who represented Team USA at the Opening Ceremony at the Paris Olympics, there were a few faces from North Texas that were missing.

USA Gymnastics posted on ‘X’ that both teams, on the men’s and women’s sides, skipped the Opening Ceremony to focus on their upcoming events.

U.S. Artistic Gymnasts will not be part of the Opening Ceremony as they prepare for the beginning of their Olympic Competition tomorrow & Sunday. Go Team USA! pic.twitter.com/gfyN3VtMab — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 26, 2024

Plano’s Asher Hong and the men get started on Saturday with the team's all-around preliminary rounds. The women, including Plano-transplant Hezly Rivera and four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles, will begin their rotations on Sunday.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

While they were not at the Opening Ceremony, they all still took pictures in their Opening Ceremony attire designed by Ralph Lauren.